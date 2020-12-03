Scholarships Make Dreams Come True

Scholarship donors make dreams come true for students seeking a college education. During our recently completed State Your Purpose campaign, donors gave more than $211 million to ensure CSU students can achieve their academic aspirations through scholarships. Because of generous donors, current and future Rams will continue to pursue solutions to the complex challenges of our time.

Donor Impact

Check out the information below to learn more about the impact scholarships have on CSU students and how, with you, we are developing the world’s next generation of leaders, educators, creators, healers, explorers, entrepreneurs, and innovators.