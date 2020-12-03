Scholarships Make Dreams Come True

By

Thank you, donors!

Scholarship donors make dreams come true for students seeking a college education. During our recently completed State Your Purpose campaign, donors gave more than $211 million to ensure CSU students can achieve their academic aspirations through scholarships. Because of generous donors, current and future Rams will continue to pursue solutions to the complex challenges of our time.

Donor Impact

Check out the information below to learn more about the impact scholarships have on CSU students and how, with you, we are developing the world’s next generation of leaders, educators, creators, healers, explorers, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Academic Affairs

Alumni Association

College of Agricultural Sciences

Athletics

College of Business

Enrollment and Access

College of Health and Human Sciences

College of Liberal Arts

College of Natural Sciences

Student Affairs

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

Warner College of Natural Sciences

Tags assigned to this story

ScholarshipsState Your Purpose: The Campaign for Colorado State University

Ben Fogelberg

More posts by Ben Fogelberg